Ali is one of the first Bollywood actors who ventured into the digital world back in 2015 with the web show “Bang Baaja Baaraat”.

“Initially, when I was approached in 2015, I wasn’t sure what was the potential of the series. I just loved the content and there was such heart in it. With ‘Mirzapur’, I was blown over by the universe,” he said.

“Due to the pandemic, shooting structures and storytelling will all undergo a drastic change. I am glad I was able to overcome these inane mental blocks and put the focus on the merit of content over everything else,” he added.

