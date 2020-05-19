In a live session with Anupam Kher, Anil shared how he is keeping himself occupied at home.

“I have been reading and watching a lot. I am also reading a few scripts. Exercising is keeping me busy too. I always believe in intake and outake. Exercise as much as you have eaten. Also, I am spending a lot of time with myself,” Anil said.

Anil also emphasised on maintaining positivity during such hard times.

“I have gone through all kinds of emotions in the past two months…there were days when I felt low and sad…but being positive is very much important and I am trying to be positive,” he added.

