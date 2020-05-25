Five of his hits have become the toast of the South film industry. “Andhadhun” is being remade in Telugu and Tamil, “Dream Girl” in Telugu, “Vicky Donor” has been made in Tamil.

There is also discussion to remake Ayushmann’s “Article 15” in Tamil while “Badhaai Ho” is being remade in Telugu.

“It is quite overwhelming and gratifying to know that so many of my films have/are being remade. I have always believed that the true test of cinema is in how universal it is because films have the power to transcend language, culture and borders as we have seen,” Ayushmann said.

He added: “I’m delighted to know this and it validates my content beliefs that I should be backing scripts which stand out and give something new to audiences in theatres.”

The actor thanks all the clutter-breaking directors and brilliant writers that he has so far associated with, for bringing him some of the best scripts that Bollywood has produced in recent times.

He said: “Creativity is a collaborative process and I have been fortunate enough to form great artistic relationships with some of the most brilliant minds in the Hindi film industry.

“I also credit all the visionary filmmakers and scriptwriters whose works are being remade as it shows the power of their ideas, which have appealed to audiences and filmmakers despite significant language barriers. I thank them for deciding to make me a part of their cinema.”

Ayushmann is delighted that his films are being called the best.

“I’m happy to be contributing in delivering cinema that is crossing over and telling the entire country that the Hindi film industry is producing some of the coolest and most relevant films of our generation,” he said.

