On World Environment Day, which is coming up on June 5, Bhumi looks to bring more awareness on the subject.

“Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered a real issue today by a lot of people. There are such varied and grave climatic issues that are happening across the world, which people are not even realising — like increase of famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melting ice caps, sea levels increasing, food and crop getting destroyed, heat waves across countries and continents,” Bhumi said.

She wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause.

“Climate Warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. It aims to focus on awareness building and engaging with the youth across India so that we become more conscious of our climate and environment, to encourage passionate advocacy for its conservation and protection. It makes us think towards making environment-friendly life choices,” she said.

The actress says the campaign endeavours to get Bollywood personalities to share “one wish they have for the earth”.

“For World Environment Day, Climate Warrior is starting a small campaign — One Wish For The Earth. At this time and in this current scenario, there are many issues that the world is facing as an impact of the climate crisis. What our campaign endeavours to do is get thought leaders from my industry to tell the world what is the ‘one wish they have for the earth’. I can’t wait to share their thoughts to make the Earth a better place. Let’s pledge for climate justice and let’s unite to save our planet,” she said.

