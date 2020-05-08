SHARE

Sporting a hoodie and a bandana, Big B gives a wide smile into the camera in his new video. He captioned it: “T 3525 – Happy B’day to all. Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day. There’s only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is = 2020 Even experts can’t explain it! You figure it out & see if it’s 2020. It’s 1000-year wait!”

While most found it funny, many thought he needed a break from WhatsApp.

In addition to spreading joy on social media, Big B also uses it to reach out to his dear ones.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently his granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York, and he took to social media to pen a congratulatory message.

Big B shared how they celebrated Navya’s big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, he is set to return as host of the popular quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here