“Chintu Ka Birthday” also features Seema Pahwa, Tillotama Shome, Reginald Barnes, Nate Scholz, Vedant Raj Chibber, Bisha Chaturvedi, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos.

The film is billed as a family drama and will stream on Zee5 from June 5.

The story of the film revolves around a six-year-old named Chintu, who is stranded stuck in Iraq with his family in the time of Saddam Hussein’s fall.

“Chintu Ka Birthday” has been ready for a while, and has already been screened in 18 cities as part of a film festival in 2019.

” ‘Chintu Ka Birthday’ is the most important film of my career, as well as my association with the new immensely talented director-duo of Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh. They’ve written an amazingly crafty and sensitive film with gentle humour and huge hearts. It’s surprising to learn that it’s their first full length feature film,” said Vinay Pathak.

Recently, Zee5 released another small film, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer “Ghoomketu”, which had been lying ready to release for a few years now.

