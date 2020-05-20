“‘Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai’ is very close to my heart. It is the story of a strong-willed middle-class housewife, who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life. It is about relationships — and the precarious balance between truth, power and money,” Anurag said.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first look and release date of the suspense drama.

In the film, Saiyami stars as Sarita Pillai and Roshan will be seen as Sushant Pillai.

Talking about her character, Saiyami said: “Sarita is a 30-year-old middle-class woman. She is the sole breadwinner, she is overworked and frustrated, yet tenacious and always scheming to build ‘that dream’. At one level Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully weaved the complexities of this middle class family. And I thank Anurag for trusting me with Sarita and letting me bring her to life. Working on the film has been a life changing experience for me.”

Roshan feels his character is “defeated, disgruntled, insecure, and suspicious”.

“These things made him very exciting to play. He was written beautifully by Nihit, and Anurag sir brought to him a unique kind of sensitivity that only he could. I’m lucky and proud to have been part of this film,” he added.

