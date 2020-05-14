The actress shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a formal top along with a pair of sweatpants. She did an online meeting wearing this outfit because the others wouldn’t be able to see the lower part of her body!

“This is the way we do online meetings, going formal on the top and bottom staying as comfortable as possible with #sweatpants coz who can see !!! Right? #behindthescenes #whatsunderneath #lockdownfashion #stayhome #staysafe #workfromhome,” wrote Esha along with her photo.

Although the idea has been shown in numerous films and Tv shows as a joke in the past, some netizens found it cool. Many revealed that they do the same thing while working from home.

“That’s what I do every morning for work…who’s gonna see,” commented a user.

“Right ma’am, it applies for work from home,” shared another.

Another user pointed out at the beautiful interior decoration of Esha’s house, to which the actress replied: “Thank You. I take great pride in doing my own interiors.”

On the work front, Esha Deol Takhtani was last seen in the short film “Cake Walk”. The actress also recently penned her first book “Amma Mia!” which narrates her experiences as a mother.

