Genelia feels less cruel to animals after turning vegetarian.

“Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago… I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough, but I was determined to make it work… On my journey, I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them, but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals…” the actress said.

Genelia also spoke about her mother-in-law’s organic farming in her post and how she had made a soup with organic purple cabbages from their farm which her kids believed as “unicorn colour!”

“My mother in law grew some beautiful organic cabbages in our farm… We have been enjoying it raw through salads practically everyday, but today decided to make a soup out of it… I’ve heard of artificial colours being used in food to enhance colours and have been ever so against them but here I had got to see a pure beautiful purple colour, a colour I never thought I would get so effortlessly and to top it all it was super duper healthy ( literally farm to table.) Not just me, the kids believed it was a unicorn colour they had got and had their soup as well… Aai thank you for filling my Sunday with colour,” she wrote.

A lot of Bollywood actresses have been utilising their lockdown days by engaging in organic farming. The list includes names like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar and Juhi Chawla, among others.

