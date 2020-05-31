“Ila ji is a gifted actor. Including ‘Ghoomketu’, I have worked with her in three films. I think God has given her everything. She sings so well, as we know she has a very distinct voice. Also, she is such a fine co-actor. In this film, I had a few tough yet important scenes with Ila ji. There is one scene inside a mosquito net, and for me, as a performer it was tough. But Ila ji made it happen,” Nawazuddin told IANS.

Describing the scene, Ila said: “In the scene, Ghoomketu (Nawazuddin’s character) tells a horror story to Santo Bua (played by Ila) in the middle of the night. To bring alive the scene, with the right body language inside a mosquito net within the limited space, and with the camera positioned in a certain manner (was difficult). Nawaz was so spontaneous and it was a performance I can never forget! I think that was the best scene in our film.”

In recent times, Nawazuddin and Ila Arun had also shared screen space in Nandita Das’ “Manto”.

“Ghoomketu”, directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, also features Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Ragini Khanna, and Swanand Kirkire among others. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Advertisements

