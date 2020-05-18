The black and white throwback image featured Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among many others.

Riddhima captioned the picture as a ‘classic’ with a heart emoji.

She also shared a photograph of herself along with her mother Neetu, daughter Samara and brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima dropped a heart emoji alongside Athe image.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

Advertisements

