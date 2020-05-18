SHARE
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

The black and white throwback image featured Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among many others.

Riddhima Kapoor shares a ‘classic’ Kapoor family portrait.

Riddhima captioned the picture as a ‘classic’ with a heart emoji.

She also shared a photograph of herself along with her mother Neetu, daughter Samara and brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima dropped a heart emoji alongside Athe image.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

Advertisements
Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here