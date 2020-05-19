Salim-Sulaiman have musical Eid gift.

“As is our tradition, we bring to you the Eid gift in the form of ‘Maalik Mere’ — a song that is a bouquet of our love and faith for all humankind. The song releases on 21st May. Watch out for this space, this one is very special to us as there is a story behind it,” Salim Merchant, one half of the composer duo, tweeted on Monday.

Going by the image posted by him, the song will be sung by Raj Pandit, Vipul Mehta, Salman Ali, Faisal Shaikh, Shadan Farooqui, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch and Adnaan Shaikh.

A few days ago, singer Raj Pandit had tweeted: “It’s that time of the year and the #SalimSulaiman tradition continues! Celebrating this #Eid under #lockdown with you all, by sharing our new devotional single – recorded, shot and produced from our respective homes. Coming soon!”

