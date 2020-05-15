Every evening, the actor, his father KD Shorey and son Haroon come together for workout.

“Haroon plays catch with a ball. My father does some stretching and a short walk around the house with his walker. I do a mix of yoga and strength training. It’s our daily routine,” Ranvir said.

On the work front, Ranvir was recently seen in Netflix show “Hasmukh”, which is about an ambitious comic on a mission to prove to his mentor that he is a good comedian. It shows how every dream comes with a price and Hasmukh (Vir Das) realises that the only way to “kill it on stage”, is if he “kills off stage”.

