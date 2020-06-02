Anushka took to Instagram and posted a picture with sunlight falling on her face.
“By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” she captioned the image.
Reacting to the post, hubby Virat commented: “Gorgeous.” What’s more, he liberally laced his reaction with red heart emojis.
On the work front, Anushka is currently being lauded for her debut web series, “Paatal Lok”, a gripping and grusesome crime thriller. The show features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag among others. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
