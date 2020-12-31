The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has crossed the 14,000 mark for the first time ever.



It touched an all-time high of 14,010.15 points amid a largely subdued trade.



The indices traded on a flat-to-positive note during the afternoon trade Sensex also touched its all-time high of 47,865.56 points.



Around 12.50 p.m., Sensex was trading at 47,798.68 points, higher by 52.46 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close of 47,746.22.



It opened at 47,753.11 and has touched an intra-day high of 47,865.56 and a low of 47,602.12 points.



Nifty was trading at 13,993.70 points, higher by 11.75 points or 0.08 per cent from its previous close.



The top gainers on the Sensex were HDFC, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India, while UltraTech Cement, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

