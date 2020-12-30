All public employees who do not deliver critical services are required to work from home and the Prime Minister called on all private companies to also move to remote work….reports Asian Lite News

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the extension of the current nationwide Covid-19 lockdown until January 17, 2021, in an effort to stem the further spread of the virus.

“Let me say it very clearly. The situation with infection rates and hospitalisations is more serious now than it was in the spring,” Xinhua news agency quoted Frederiksen as saying to reporters on Tuesday.

Shopping centres, schools, restaurants and bars are currently closed across most of Denmark until January 3, but with the country on Monday registering a record 30 Covid-19 deaths, some or all of these restrictions are likely to be extended.

All public employees who do not deliver critical services are required to work from home and the Prime Minister called on all private companies to also move to remote work.

“As soon as we can lift the restrictions, we will do it,” Frederiksen added.

As Covid-19 infection rates continue to rise in the country, she called upon Danes to revise their plans for the New Year celebrations and see only members of their own household or possibly a few acquaintances from the closest circle of friends.

“The health authorities recommend that we limit New Year’s Eve this year,” the Prime Minister said.

On Tuesday, Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI) reported 2,621 new Covid-19 cases and a another 22 deaths.

To date, the country has registered a total of 158,447 confirmed cases and 1,226 deaths, according to the SSI.

“The vaccine has lit a light of hope, but we know that there are still some tough months ahead of us,” Frederiksen added.

