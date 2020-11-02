Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday and wishes poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and fans across the globe.



Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan saying the latter taught him how to love.



“Aapko dekha… aapse pyaar kiya. Pyaar kaise karte hain, aapse seekha. Aap jaise banne ki koshish kar rahe hain. Par aap jaisa koi ho hi nahin sakta,” he wrote alongside an image of him standing next to SRK.

SRK turns 55: Ayushmann wishes with a quirky twist

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who calls him big fans of SRK, took to Twitter and shared a throwback clip of him rehearsing with SRK on the superstar’s hit song, “Chaiyya chaiyya”.



“Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on your songs in all my school functions to standing outside your house for hours and to sharing stage with you and having such wonderful conversations with you. It’s always such an honour. I love you a lot and will always pray for your good health and happiness,” Rajkummar tweeted.



Cose friend and actress Juhi Chawla declared she would plant 500 trees.



“I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling. From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ….dotted with much laughter and some tears, it’s been a long, colourful and eventful journey,” she tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Actresses Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty, who made their debut opposite SRK in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Baazigar” respectively, have also wished him on social media.



“A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar. I pray you always get all that your heart desires and a lot more, because you deserve all of it, Shah,” Shilpa wrote.



Anushka praised SRK for his “wit”.



“To your wit, charm, intelligence and openheartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shah Rukh,” Anushka conveyed.



Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a still from their song “Marjaani” (“Billu”) and wrote: “Happy birthday King Khan… Let’s always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have… Keep soaring @iamsrk.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted: “Whenever we meet, there’s masti, magic & loads of love Heart suit Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe and hope to see you soon.”



SRK is currently in the UAE along with his family to support his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



His daughter Suhana, too, wished him on social media.



Suhana also wished her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who turned 21 on Monday.



Sharing a throwback photo from Shah Rukh and Shanaya’s birthday celebrations last year, Suhana wrote: “Love… Happy birthday to my best friends.”

Shah Rukh Khan.

A few days back, SRK urged his fans not to gather outside his home, Mannat, on his birthday due to the pandemic. Traditionally fans gather around Shah Rukh’s residence in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their star on his special day.



“Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar…thodha door se yaar,” SRK had requested.

