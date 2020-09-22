Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed a number of regional issues during a phone call.

During the call on Monday, Sisi and Al Nahyan exchanged views on the recent developments in regional and international issues of common interest, Xinhua news agency quoted Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady as saying.

The discussions came within the framework of the mutual regular consultations between the two leaders, Rady added.

They also discussed prospects for further cooperation in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries.

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintain close political, military and economic ties.

The UAE, together with other Gulf countries, has supported the Egyptian leadership with billions of dollars in grants, loans and deposits at the African country’s central bank to help the country’s economy overcome pressing challenges in the past few years.

Also read:UAE points towards improving Int’l cooperation

Advertisements

