Bahrain and Israel have formally agreed to begin cooperation by ending decades long diplomatic stand off. following the development, various departments of the states have begun talks to enhance mutual trade relation.

Bahrain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani on Thursday discussed joining hands in the tourism sector with the Israeli Tourism Minister, Asaf Zamir. The discussion was held during a phone call.

They reviewed a number of topics pertaining to the tourism sector, and ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel, within the framework of the peace declaration signed between them recently.

The two ministers asserted that such cordial meetings have a great impact on enriching the tourism sector, in light of the region’s stability and the historic changes it is witnessing, which contributes significantly to revitalising the sector, adding that they are looking forward to bolstering cooperation and paving the way for investment in such a vital sector.

Al-Zayani highlighted the latest developments of the tourism sector in the kingdom, and the efforts being exerted by the Industry Ministry and the Bahrain Tourism and the Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) to develop the sector, improve tourism services and consolidate the kingdom’s deep-rooted image as a country that welcomes and attracts visitors from the region and all over the world.

He also indicated that the way is paved for enhancing the tourism movement between the two countries, and facilitating the official travel procedures between them.

