Leading enterprise video conferencing solution Cisco Webex is now witnessing a huge jump in its business due to the unprecedented shift to remote work, triggered by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the SIlicon Valley giant, its platform supported half a billion meeting participants who generated 25 billion meeting minutes in the month of April.

The Cisco Webex platform has seen unprecedented demand and more than triples its normal volume in the social distancing times.

“Even before the pandemic, Cisco was one of the world’s largest collaboration providers, supporting nearly half the world’s video conferencing. Now we’re supporting 3X the normal volumes,” said Javed Khan, Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Cloud Calling Group, on Tuesday

“We’re now making it easier for you to collaborate in meetings with Webex Assistant, our voice assistant technology. Today, we are making Webex Assistant available to all Webex customers for a free trial,” he said.

Cisco unveiled key Webex enhancements to help, including security and compliance capabilities, intelligent and actionable insights to deliver consistent user experiences, and an integration with Box.

Building upon the security capabilities designed into the Webex platform, the company has extended data loss prevention (DLP) retention, Legal Hold and eDiscovery to Webex Meetings.

This is claimed to give an unprecedented level of security and protection for all meeting content – recordings, transcriptions, action items and highlights.

The Webex users can instantly deploy Webex Assistant to conference room devices.

“Control Hub makes this a simple task even if you have tens of thousands of devices. This will minimize the number of times people touch the screen or touchpad in shared spaces,” said the company.

According to the company, the new integration with online medical record service Epic would enable providers to use Webex Teams to conduct a video visit with a patient, review medical history and update clinical documentation. More than 250 million patients have a current electronic record in Epic (Electronic Portfolio of International Credentials).

Patients only need login to the highly secure session over a web browser and get the care they need, said Cisco.

