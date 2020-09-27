Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, on Saturday met with Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

As part of the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Dubai, GCC economic issues were deliberated, along with GCC citizens’ aspirations for the future.

Al Tayer reaffirmed the importance of the Gulf economic integration, which is fundamental to promoting economic growth and sustainable economic development in the GCC. He reiterated MoF’s commitment to follow up on the GCC economic and financial integration, as well as the implementation of the Unified Economic Agreement of the GCC countries.

He said, “The UAE is keen to strengthen bilateral and commercial ties with GCC countries to achieve greater economic integration. This, in turn, will enable the region’s economies to face various global challenges.”

Also discussed were ways to enhance GCC integration in areas related to the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a manner that advances the GCC’s economic cooperation and integration. This is in accordance with the directives of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries.

The Ministry of Finance leads the UAE’s efforts in achieving GCC economic integration, in order to strengthen the UAE’s role in the Gulf Common Market, as well as to support the state’s policy towards strengthening Gulf economic integration. The aforementioned aim to maximise positive returns for individuals and companies, and to contribute towards achieving growth and prosperity for all GCC countries.

The meeting was attended by Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Khalifa bin Saeed Al Abri, Assistant Secretary General for Development and Economic Affairs at the GCC Secretariat.

