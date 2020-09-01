The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has welcomed the initialling of a peace agreement, signed between the Transitional Government of Sudan, and armed movements.

In a statement, Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General, stressed that this is an important step in realising the aspirations and hopes of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability, development and prosperity. He also wished that peace and security would prevail throughout the Republic of Sudan.

Dr. Al Hajraf affirmed the GCC’s firm stances towards the Republic of Sudan, and its continuous support for everything that contributes to enhancing its security and stability, based on the historical and fraternal relations that link the GCC countries with Sudan.

Also read:Sudan to prosecute war crimes suspects

Also read:Youth and sports: UAE steps up ties with GCC

Advertisements

