US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Sanctions on Iran will be restored at midnight on Sep 20, Arab News reports

“The US triggered the 30-day process to restore virtually all UN sanctions on Iran after the Security Council failed to uphold its mission to maintain international peace and security. These sanctions will snap back at midnight GMT on September 20,” Pompeo tweeted.

13 council members expressed their dissent to the US bid to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran on Friday.

They pointed out that Washington’s move is void given it is using a process agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that it quit two years ago.

