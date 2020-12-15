Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Tuesday expressed optimism over the end of the Gulf crisis and restoring relations among conflicting parties, state-media reported.



At the inauguration of the 16th Legislative Term of the National Assembly (Parliament), the Prime Minister said that Kuwait will use all its resources to reach a positive conclusion to the Gulf crisis to bring relations back to normal, reports Xinhua news agency.



The Kuwaiti government will continue its firm stance on a foreign policy based on respecting the sovereignty and independence of other countries, and not interfering with matters of internal affairs, he noted.



As to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Sheikh Sabah Khaled said that Kuwait believes in the importance of the region’s security, indicating that it is a common responsibility shared by all member states.

On December 4, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said that fruitful talks were held recently to achieve reconciliation and support Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic blockade on Qatar since June 2017.



The four countries allege that the gas-rich Gulf nation supports terrorism and interferes in their domestic affairs.



They have been asking for a list of demands which Qatar has to implement in order to revive ties.



Qatar has repeatedly denied the charges, calling it “unjustified” and “baseless”.



It has also refused the demands, citing them as interference in its sovereignty.

