Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disasters Management, said on Thursday that the Dubai government is committed to implementing critical precautionary measures to ensure a safe start to the new academic year. The measures are aimed at helping students resume their studies naturally without compromising on the stringent procedures and protocols put in place to protect both students and staff in schools and universities.

His remarks came as he visited one of the COVID-19 testing facility set up for the staff of Dubai private schools in preparation for the new academic year.

During his tour to the testing facility at Jumeirah College, Sheikh Mansour was briefed about the preparations for testing school staff and the equipment used at the facilities to ensure a smooth and safe screening.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA; and Dr. Amer Al Sharif, Head of the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, accompanied Sheikh Mansour during his visit.

Sheikh Mansour stressed that it is vital that KHDA works closely with schools, universities and educational institutions to guarantee a safe environment and raise awareness among parents on the importance of teaching their children preventive practices.

During his visit, he reviewed preventive measures and protocols that will be implemented in schools. Sheikh Mansoor also visited a number of classrooms to assess safety procedures.

The KHDA has approved individual school readiness plans that were submitted by private schools in Dubai. The plans outline safety measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, PE lessons, break times, and school start times.

As part of the preparations for the new academic year, KHDA said that starting Sunday, 30 August, a booth will be set up in three shopping malls in Dubai to promote awareness on safety and address concerns of parents. The booth, which will be operational one week at a time at Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre and Dubai Festival City Mall, offers parents and families the opportunity to meet with KHDA officials and discuss optimal ways for children to stay safe in the schools.

Awareness activities organised at the booths will guide parents about precautionary measures and safety guidelines for students. Screens will also be set up to broadcast live virtual sessions on the school reopening.

