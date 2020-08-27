The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing its initiatives to prevent drought and providing sources of water in Yemen, after launching hundreds of projects related to drinking water in areas suffering from water scarcity.

Under this framework, the ERC inaugurated a new development project that will provide water in the Hadramaut Desert, which includes a 470-metre artesian well in Al Qaf District, benefitting 4,000 people.

The project also includes the installation of a comprehensive solar energy system with 204 panels and a 200-cubic metre tank linked to a 36,000-metre long main water line, which handles nearly 3.5 litres of water per second.

The ERC’s initiatives and projects are being implemented upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the ERC completed the project in a short time despite the challenges it faces.

The project’s launch was welcomed by residents who have always struggled with water scarcity. They thanked the UAE and its leadership, as well as the ERC, for supporting the people of Hadramaut.

Mohammed Mohsen Al Ameri, Director-General of Qaf Al Awamir District, thanked the UAE and the ERC for their humanitarian efforts in Hadramaut, especially in the Hadramaut Desert.

