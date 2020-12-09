The two-day World Space Forum, which will begin Wednesday , is a key global forum that aims to achieve the United Nations, UN, Sustainable Development Goals and ensure the ideal global utilisation of space discoveries and science technologies.

Theme “Space for Our Future”, the event brings together experts and policymakers from regional, national and local institutions, private organisations, academic institutions, non-governmental organisations and international organisations, to exchange views on the four pillars of space economy, space society, space accessibility and space diplomacy.

The remote forum, which will be held via video conferencing and is jointly organised by the UAE Space Agency and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNOOSA, reflects the country’s efforts to achieve sustainability in this key sector and adopt the best international practices, highlighted by the recent announcement of the signing of an agreement between the agency and the UNOOSA to establish a UN office in Abu Dhabi in charge of space sector affairs and sustainability.

In the following report, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, will present some of the forum’s agendas and key pillars. The forum aims to support the efforts to realise the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, through exchanging expertise, adopting best practices, reinforcing the cooperation between space agencies, and ensuring the ideal global use of space discoveries, sciences and technologies, to create a better future for generations to come.

The forum will feature events and workshops that will focus on various topics, including the role of the space sector in addressing climate change, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the sector, the impact of the sector on the economy, and relevant partnerships between the public and private sectors.

In June 2020, the UAE Space Agency announced the signing of an agreement with the UNOOSA to establish an office in Abu Dhabi, which will reinforce the country’s strategic position in the region within relevant international organisations.

The signing of the agreement is due to the agency’s keenness to consolidate its ties with its strategic partners and aims to promote international cooperation in the field of space and sustainability, in line with the UAE’s efforts to create a diversified and sustainable economy and the UNOOSA’s goals.

Also Read: UAE, India aim to treble food trade by 2025

Also Read: Asian Lite Daily Digital Dubai – November 9, 2020 – UN Lauds UAE’s Role…

Advertisements

