China’s Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday urged the US to stop unilateral and bullying behaviours and said it would take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The remarks came after the US placed 58 Chinese companies on a list of firms with alleged military ties, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The US government has added a dozen Chinese companies including chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and drone company SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd to a trade blacklist.

Another move from the US to hurt free trade rules and disrupt global industrial and supply chains, at the cost of the well-being of all Americans and people in other countries. pic.twitter.com/fALq7eShe3 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) December 22, 2020

The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that the action against SMIC stems from China’s military-civil fusion (MCF) doctrine and evidence of activities between SMIC and entities of concern in the Chinese military industrial complex.

The “Entity List” designation limits SMIC’s ability to acquire certain US technology by requiring US exporters to apply for a licence to sell to the company.

“We will not allow advanced US technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,” US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

