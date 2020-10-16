How remdesivir can save lives in nations with lower hospital capacity.

Reports Asian Lite News

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday dashed hopes that the Ebola drug remdesivir and three other existing medications could be useful tools against Covid-19.

Trials with four drugs conducted among 11,000 patients in 30 countries “appeared to have little or no effect” on survival and on the progression of the disease among hospitalized patients, the WHO said in Geneva.

The UN health agency’s Solidarity Trial involved remdesivir, the HIV treatment lopinavir/ritonavir, the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and Interferon, which was developed for multiple sclerosis, said dpa international.

The European Union had placed its bets on remdesivir. The European Commission announced a contract this month to secure additional supplies of the antiviral drug for up to 500,000 patients.

Despite questions about its effectiveness, remdesivir was the first drug to receive EU approval to treat severe cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump has received remdesivir as well as the anti-inflammatory medication dexamethasone and other drugs following his recent novel coronavirus infection, according to his doctors.

Although dexamethasone was not included in the WHO trials, it was shown to reduce mortality among hospitalized Covid-19 patients in a British study.

