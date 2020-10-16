US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Taliban to remain committed to the implementation of the agreement between the two, warning that the rising level of violence in the country, especially in Helmand province, was threatening peace.

“Following several meetings General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made,” TOLO News quoted the envoy as saying in a series of tweets on Thursday.

“This means reduced numbers of operations. At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly.

“Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks – threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters,

“We will do our part and will monitor implementation actively. All parties must deliver on their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support,” he added.

Khalilzad’s remarks came as clashes between government forces and the Taliban in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand, and surrounding areas continued for a sixth consecutive day on Thursday.

According to UN statistics, so far 35,000 people in Helmand have been displaced due to the latest conflict which broke out last weekend.

