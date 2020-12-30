The continuation of this decision will be reviewed in light of new matters, with the exception of cargo and shipping operations, according to government officials…reports Asian Lite News

Kuwait will resume flight operations at the Kuwait International Airport from January 2, 2021, the country’s Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.



In a statement on Tuesday, Saad Al-Otaibi, the DGCA spokesman, said the resumption of flights will begin on Saturday at 4 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.



Meanwhile, he added that all decisions might shift according to coronavirus development.



The Kuwaiti government had decided to suspend all international commercial flights from and to the country and close its land and sea border crossings from December 21 to January 1, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.



