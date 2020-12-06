In a statement sent to winners in National Assembly (parliament) elections, the Emir expressed content for the trust they were bestowed with by citizens, wishing them would succeed in serving their constituents and their homeland..reports Asian Lite News

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday congratulated the winners of the parliamentary elections that took place the previous day.



In a statement sent to winners in National Assembly (parliament) elections, the Emir expressed content for the trust they were bestowed with by citizens, wishing them would succeed in serving their constituents and their homeland and in contributing to the development of the homeland and its prosperity, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the Kuwait News Agency, the electoral committee has announced on Sunday winners of 2020 parliamentary elections in five electoral districts in the country.



Kuwait on Saturday held the parliamentary elections with 326 candidates running for 50 seats across five electoral districts in the country.



In the 2016 elections, there were a total of 293 candidates.



The 50 elected members of the National Assembly are elected from five 10-seat constituencies by single non-transferable vote.



