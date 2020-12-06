The police said that, as per the preliminary investigation, the murder appears to have been carried out of personal resentment…reports Asian Lite News

A Pakistani Christian girl has been killed after her parents rejected a marriage proposal sent by a Muslim man, police said on Sunday.

Officers from the Koral Police Station in Rawalpindi claimed to have arrested an accused named Faizan, whereas raids were being carried out to arrest the prime suspect, Shehzad, reports The Express tribune.

Shehzad’s mother is also said to have sent her son’s proposal for the victim Sonia, but her parents refused as she was to marry another man, identified as Faizan.

According to police, on the day of the incident, the girl was travelling with Faizan on the highway, when Shehzad opened fire on her.

The police said that, as per the preliminary investigation, the murder appears to have been carried out of personal resentment.

However, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police said the police were investigating all aspects.

Last month, a young Christian girl, Arzoo Raja, was reportedly abducted, forced to convert and marry a 44-year-old Muslim man in Karachi.

Also read:UAE suspends visas to Pak, 12 other countries

Advertisements

