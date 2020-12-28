Besides flights, the Ministry also announced the suspension of land and sea entry to the Kingdom for the same period…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the extension of the suspension of international commercial flights for an additional week, according to the Interior Ministry.

Besides flights, the Ministry also announced the suspension of land and sea entry to the Kingdom for the same period, reports Xinhua news agency.

On December, Saudi Arabia had first decided suspend international flights, except in exceptional cases, temporarily for a week, which could be extended for another week.

The decision was parts of precautional measures against Covid-19 after the spread of a new strain of the virus in some countries.

The decision excludes the movement of goods, commodities, and supply chains.

Non-Saudis could leave the country through flights, according to the precautionary measures adopted by the Ministry of Health.

Also read:Saudi Discovers Four New Oil Fields

Advertisements

