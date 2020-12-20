H.H. began his visit by inspecting the academic projects and the new expansion of the University of Sharjah, Khorfakkan Branch, and examining the progress of work in the buildings, classes and various facilities…. Reports Asianlite News

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited a number of vital, academic and service projects in the city of Khorfakkan on Sunday morning.

During the tour, the Ruler of Sharjah listened to an explanation from Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW), about the established projects and their workflow, as well as the completion status of the most prominent projects.

H.H. began his visit by inspecting the academic projects and the new expansion of the University of Sharjah, Khorfakkan Branch, and examining the progress of work in the buildings, classes and various facilities. He directed to provide the optimal academic educational environment for students, in line with the development of the level the university has reached.

The new expansion, which was built on an area of 22,000 square metres, include a number of buildings, classrooms, and educational and administrative facilities.

Then Sheikh Sultan went to inspect the tourism and entertainment projects, including the Khorfakkan Square Park project, with an area of 163,000 square metres.

H.H. toured the Khorfakkan Square park and reviewed its entertainment services and facilities, listening to the development plans and the most prominent additional services.

During the tour, the Sharjah Ruler visited the Resistance Monument, which was built to commemorate the sacrifices of the people of Khorfakkan, who made the most magnificent sacrifices to defend their city against the Portuguese invasion that took place in 1507.

He was also briefed on the future facilities and services of the monument building, which include a large hall on an area of 898 metres, which is divided into two halls.

The Sharjah Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, and a number of officials.

