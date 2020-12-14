Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, virtually met with Miri Regev, Israeli Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, in order to reinforce the bonds of cooperation between the two countries as part of the Abraham Accords between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.

During the meeting, which was attended by high-level officials from the two ministries, both sides discussed cooperation in the fields of smart transportation and transport integration, in which the two countries have taken steps to raise transport efficiency and achieve sustainable development goals.

The two sides also discussed future trends and plans in the shift towards the use of autonomous and environmentally friendly vehicles, which support the aspirations of the two governments with regards to improving road safety and security by ensuring traffic safety and reducing pollution.

During the meeting, joint cooperation in developing legislation related to infrastructure, maritime, and land transport, as well as the exchange of experiences in the field of rail transport, was discussed, in addition to ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the activities related to the World Maritime Organisation within the framework of the Ministry’s aim to exchange knowledge and expertise and strive for continuous development with partners to shape the next fifty years of ambitious achievements.

The two sides affirmed the role of the Abraham Accords in opening new horizons for prosperity and comprehensive and sustainable development and looked forward to the coming days of development, growth, and prosperity in all fields, including in the energy, infrastructure, and transportation sectors.

These sectors form the backbone of comprehensive development of the two countries’ national economies. The two sides welcomed bilateral field visits to become acquainted with best practices and pave the way to explore additional opportunities for cooperation.

For her part, Miri Regev said that there are 17 national companies in the State of Israel through which joint work can be reinforced in the fields of railways, express trains, and infrastructure projects. Regev invited the Emirati side to learn about the experiences of the national companies and exchange skills, as well as discuss opportunities for cooperation.

Suhail Al Mazrouei said, “The UAE is keen to keep pace with global advancements and developments, and to benefit from future technologies in various stages of its work in order to enhance its position and achieve global leadership up to the UAE Centennial 2071,” referring to the role of these meetings in advancing the aforementioned sectors; stimulating economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and strengthening the relationship between the two countries in a way that serves common interests.

