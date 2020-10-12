The Index assesses how 122 countries are positioned for recovery, based on their overall health resilience, and the pre-existing structural strengths and weaknesses at the core of their recovery capacity..Reports Asian Lite News.

The United Arab Emirates is leading the Arab region in the COVID Economic Recovery Index Ranking issued by the Horizon Research Group.

Thanks to its long-term economic agility, robust, adaptive institutional system, and high literacy rate, the UAE occupies prominent places among advanced countries assessed by the Group in terms of health resilience, highly educated workforce, low debt levels, governance & social capital, and digital economy, where it comes 5th, 15th, 17th, 19th and 21st respectively.

“While they may have been deeply affected initially, countries…. including the United Arab Emirates, Luxemburg, Singapore, Israel, Malta, or Ireland, display stronger economic resilience, which will support recovery.

These countries are mostly relatively small, open economies, highly dependent on international trade and/or flows of capital, and on sectors that are vulnerable to COVID containment measures. Most of these countries have strong institutions and well-educated populations and are digitalised,” reads the Index.

