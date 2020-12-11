The first US-bound caravan since the hurricanes struck the country left Honduras late Wednesday and it was on its way to the Guatemalan border..reports Asian Lite News

Hundreds of Hondurans affected by hurricanes Eta and Iota last month formed a migrant caravan and have headed north towards the US, according to media reports.



The first US-bound caravan since the hurricanes struck the country left Honduras late Wednesday and it was on its way to the Guatemalan border, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.



“I come from the banana fields of El Progreso. We have been left with nothing. My wife and daughter are accompanying me. We know it is risky, but if you don’t take a chance, you don’t get what you want,” one migrant told local press.



Another older male member of the caravan said, “as a result of the hurricanes, we were left with nothing, and we have no other choice than to hit the road”.



The government of Honduras confirmed on Tuesday that the US approved the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 42,000 migrants already living there.



The TPS had been cancelled and was to expire on January 5, 2021.



However, due to the damage caused by storms, and at the request of Honduras, Washington granted an extension until October 2021.

