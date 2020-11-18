“So over the coming weeks in cooperation with security services, we will begin deploying peacekeepers to place like Manyabol, Likongule, Duk Padiat, Yuai, and Waat to set up temporary bases,”..said Shearer…reports Asian Lite News

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it plans to set up temporary peacekeeping bases in the Jonglei region to help end inter-ethnic skirmishes.

David Shearer, special representative of the UN secretary-general for South Sudan said on Tuesday that the UN peacekeeping mission will need to locate their troops and staff to promote reconciliation and rebuilding in regions affected by conflict, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

“So over the coming weeks in cooperation with security services, we will begin deploying peacekeepers to place like Manyabol, Likongule, Duk Padiat, Yuai, and Waat to set up temporary bases or conduct extended long-distance patrols,” Shearer told reporters in Juba.

He said the UN mission’s seventh engineering contingents from countries including Bangladesh, China and Pakistan will commence a major road rehabilitation project during the dry season to help the troops patrol with ease.

“On this note, we are well underway with planning for UNMISS’ operations during the coming dry season. As you know, our approach to the protection of civilians is about being proactive, robust and nimble,” Shearer said.

The Jonglei region bordering Ethiopia to the east has long been plagued by ethnic fighting over cattle grazing grounds and access to water.

It has been an epicenter of cattle rustling between the Nuer, Murle and Dinka communities who often carry out retaliatory attacks against each other.

