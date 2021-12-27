114 Sudanese protesters arrested over violations

Sudanese security authorities have announced the arrest of 114 protesters over violations during demonstrations in the capital Khartoum…reports Asian Lite News

“A total of 114 suspects have been arrested and legal measures have been taken against them,” Khartoum State’s Security Affairs Coordination Committee said in a statement.

“Some violations were detected, including an attack on the auto inspection building in eastern Nile, attempted attack on Bahri city’s police station, smashing of windows of four police vehicles, and the destruction of floors, billboards and traffic signals,” it added.

The committee stressed that the police dealt with the violations using “minimal force” with tear gas.

The statement stated that there were some injuries among the citizens, most of whom were due to suffocation and stampede, adding that 58 policemen were also injured during the protests.

Thousands of Sudanese citizens demonstrated in the capital Khartoum and other cities on Saturday to demand civilian rule.

The African nation has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government.

However, on November 21, Al-Burhan and the then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter to the post, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.

