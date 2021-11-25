African Development Bank approves $135mn to help Morocco’s recovery

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved for Morocco a loan of $135 million to stimulate recovery in the post-Covid 19 era…reports Asian Lite News

The Board of Directors of the AfDB Group approved the loan to help the North African country by implementing financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises, the report published on Wednesday said.

Additionally, the loan will also enable companies in financial difficulty to resume their activities and safeguard jobs, Xinhua news agency reported.

