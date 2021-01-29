The vaccination will be free for all citizens and residents aged 17 and over, the report said on Thursday..reports Asian Lite News

Moroccan King Mohammed VI received the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine as a nationwide vaccination campaign was launched across 3,000 locations across the North African country, official news agency MAP reported.

The vaccination will be free for all citizens and residents aged 17 and over, the report said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Morocco has secured acquisition of 66 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s Oxford University/AstraZeneca, health officials said.

According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, the mass vaccination campaign will gradually cover health professionals over the age of 40, school teachers, members of public authorities, troops, and people over the age of 75, before extending to the rest of the population.

The campaign will also focus on areas with high rates of Covid-19 infection.

