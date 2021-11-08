Somalian security forces have arrested 12 al-Shabab terrorists during an operation in Baidoa town, the administrative capital of the South West State…reports Asian Lite News

Commander of Intelligence and Security Agency for Southwest State Mohamud Mohamed Hassan told Somalia’s official news agency, SONNA, that their forces managed to destroy the terrorist network during the operation.

Somalian security arrests 12 al-Shabab terrorists

“We arrested 12 al-Shabab militants in an operation aimed at ensuring the security of Baidoa town in Bay region. We are committed to safeguarding our people and candidates during the federal parliamentary elections,” Xinhua news agency quoted Hassab as saying further saying to SONNA.

ASLO READ: Somalia urged to hold elections without further delay

He added that the militants were trying to create fear and threat in Baidoa town before they were arrested by the forces.

Al-Shabab militants did not comment on the latest security operation in the region but this crackdown comes ahead of parliamentary election in Southwest State.

Advertisements

