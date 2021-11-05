The released officials included Communications Minister Hashim Hasabal-Rasoul, Transport Minister Ali Jiddo, Youths and Sport Minister Yousif Adam, and Information Minister Hamza Balol…reports Asian Lite News

General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has issued a decision to release four Ministers of the recently dissolved transitional government, official Sudan TV reported.

The released officials included Communications Minister Hashim Hasabal-Rasoul, Transport Minister Ali Jiddo, Youths and Sport Minister Yousif Adam, and Information Minister Hamza Balol.

Sudan army chief orders release of 4 Ministers of transitional govt

A number of Ministers in the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok were arrested on October 25 as ordered by Al-Burhan on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Volker Perthes, Head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), is leading negotiations between the leaders of the Sudanese Army and the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance (FFC), the civilian component in the ruling coalition, in a bid to end the crisis.

On October 25, the Sudanese Army took measures to end the partnership between the military and the civilian bloc within the coalition which was overseeing the transitional rule in Sudan.

Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the sovereign council and government. The FFC has accused Al-Burhan of carrying out a military coup.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on September 21, the differences between the military and civilian partners within the transitional government, have continued to escalate.

