Chinese companies operating in Sudan are facing a sudden and unexpected suspension of work and production…reports Asian Lite News

Chinese companies operating in Sudan are facing a sudden and unexpected suspension of work and production, and they’ve summoned their workers to their base offices in response to the escalating situation in the country Monday, Global Times reported.

Tension and risks of uncertainty linger, especially after the cut-offs of internet service and mobile networks, as well as a reported backlog of containers at Port Sudan. Analysts said that the potential disruption to Chinese businesses could be big.

PowerChina, a leading player in global electricity generation, has 31 workers in the country and all are safe, but in order to deal with the fluid situation, the company established an emergency response team to reassure the workers.

The company has two projects related to hydropower and water supply in Sudan. One has been completed, while the other is still under construction — but work is now halted.

A manager at a Chinese company told Phoenix TV Monday that he had problems contacting the local Chinese community and embassy due to the internet and mobile service suspension. Amid the political instability, he has stockpiled enough items to live off for about two weeks.

The Sudanese military detained key officials of the transitional government, significantly increasing the risk of political unrest in the country.

ALSO READ: 30 Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan receive UN medal

Internet service and mobile phone networks have also been interrupted, and bridges were closed by the military, Sudan’s Ministry of Information and Communications said ON Monday.

The information department of the Sudan transitional government said Monday that soldiers detained Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and several ministers and non-military members of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council.

After the detention, the Chinese Embassy issued a safety alert requesting that all Chinese-funded institutions in the country should immediately activate contingency plans, gather their personnel and temporarily suspend production, the report said.

Advertisements

