Tunisian Prez calls for cooperation between UN, African Union

Tunisian President Kais Saied called for solid cooperation between the United Nations and African Union…reports Asian Lite News

Tunisian President Kais Saied called for solid cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and various regional organizations, particularly the African Union (AU), according to a statement released on Thuesday by the presidency.

“Developing such cooperation is a strategic priority and an effective tool to deal with key challenges facing peace and security throughout the African continent,” Saied said.

Saied made the remark during a high-level virtual debate organised by the Security Council on cooperation between the UN, regional and subregional organizations and the African Union, on the topic “Renewing solidarity to successfully deliver peace and security in a changing conflict environment,” Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed the need to “provide adequate support for peacekeeping operations implemented by the AU under the auspices of the UN Security Council”.

The priority is to double efforts to meet the common aspirations of all peoples for security, peace and well-being, Saied added.

