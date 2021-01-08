A stone bearing an inscription in Greek from about 1,400 years ago was discovered in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday.



The stone, dating back to the end of the Byzantine period, was discovered in the confines of the Nitzana National Park in the Negev Desert, the Xinhua news agency reported.



The flat and round stone, 25 cm in diameter, was used as a tombstone in one of the cemeteries surrounding the ancient Nabataean city of Nitzana.



Nitzana was founded in as early as the third century BC as a road station on a major trade route and the place was inhabited intermittently for about 1,300 years.



During the fifth and sixth centuries, Nitzana was a centre for the villages in the vicinity.

Lockdown Cost

The upcoming nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Israel will cost about $2 billion, the state’s central bank said on Wednesday.



The tightened lockdown will last for 14 days, starting overnight between Thursday and Friday, shuttering schools and most businesses, the Xinhua news agency reported.



The bank noted that this is only the direct cost of the full lockdown, not including indirect costs such as business bankruptcies, and increasing unemployment.



The bank estimated that the weekly cost of the upcoming lockdown will be slightly higher than that of the lockdown imposed in September 2020, which lasted for one month.

