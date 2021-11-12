Afghanistan to import 100 MW of electricity from Iran

Afghanistan will import up to 100 megawatts of electricity from neighbouring Iran, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS)…reports Asian Lite News

“Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat signed an agreement with Iran to import 100 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The imported electricity would tackle part of the electricity shortage problem in western Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mountainous country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, with 620 megawatts imported from neighbouring countries and 230 megawatts supplied from domestic sources, according to the DABS officials.

