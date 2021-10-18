An Al-Shabab commander surrenders to SNA

An Al-Shabab commander surrendered to the Somali National Army (SNA) on Sunday in Wajid town in Bakool region, Southwest Somalia…reports Asian Lite News

Mohamed Nur, SNA officer told reporters that Mohamed Kulow Ali who was in charge of the terror group’s operations in the southern region based in Wajid town and armed with AK47 rifle and ammunition surrendered to the Somali army.

MOHAMED NUR, SNA OFFICER: “We are now displaying to the media al-Shabab commander who was popular in areas under southwest State here in Wajid town, he was armed with AK47 rifle and ammunition after he made successful contact with the army about his surrender to the army.”

He added that the army will welcome any terrorist who is willing to surrender in line with the government’s amnesty offer.

There was no immediate comment from the terror group which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally recognized government.

