Candidates for Libyan elections can submit applications from Monday

Emad Al-Sayeh, chairman of the Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC), announced that the candidates running in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections can submit their applications from Monday onwards.

“Tomorrow, the Commission will start implementing the two electoral processes, which will begin with accepting the applications of candidates for both the presidential and parliamentary elections,” Al-Sayeh told a press conference here on Sunday.

The deadline for the presidential election is November 22, and December 7 for the parliamentary polls, according to Al-Sayeh.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, ending years of political division in the North African country.

The new authority’s main task is to prepare for the general elections slated for December 24, as endorsed by the LPDF. Elections were previously planned for early 2019, after having scheduled for December 2018

